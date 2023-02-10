Attic fire causes estimated $50k in damage to Monona home

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a fire that started in the attic of a Monona home was believed to be an electrical issue, the Monona Fire Department said Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to the 4400 block of Outlook Street within five minutes of the initial call made around 2:35 p.m., which indicated a possible fire after smoke was showing from an attic vent.

Monona Fire Dept. said the family and their pets were able to escape from the home.

Firefighters discovered a fire burning in the attic and put it out with a water can. Crews also discovered hotspots throughout the attic and were able to extinguish the whole fire in about 90 minutes.

Monona Fire Dept. estimates that the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

