Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A construction worker was seriously hurt late Friday morning as items fell around 40 feet from a crane at a site on Madison’s near west side, the city’s fire department reported.

According to the MFD statement, the material fell around 11:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Regent Street, where two new stories are going up over the building where Lucky’s 1313 pub is.

The report did not indicate what items fell from the crane. It also did not say how the construction worker, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was hurt.

A passing vehicle was hit by what was falling, but the driver was not hurt, nor were any pedestrians in the area. Regent Street was closed for approximately 10 minutes while the items were removed and crews were able to determine the road was safe.

