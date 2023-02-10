Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

A construction worker was injured when items fell from a crane in the 1300 block of Regent...
A construction worker was injured when items fell from a crane in the 1300 block of Regent Street, in Madison, on Feb. 10, 2023.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A construction worker was seriously hurt late Friday morning as items fell around 40 feet from a crane at a site on Madison’s near west side, the city’s fire department reported.

According to the MFD statement, the material fell around 11:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Regent Street, where two new stories are going up over the building where Lucky’s 1313 pub is.

The report did not indicate what items fell from the crane. It also did not say how the construction worker, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was hurt.

A passing vehicle was hit by what was falling, but the driver was not hurt, nor were any pedestrians in the area. Regent Street was closed for approximately 10 minutes while the items were removed and crews were able to determine the road was safe.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

DOJ: Minn. man arrested in 2005 sexual assault in Madison
NBC15 Diaper Drive 2023
NBC15 Diaper Drive set kick off to help families in need
Participants gather for the Flannelfest, in Janesville, on Feb. 15, 2020.
Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month
Madison, other cities declare snow emergencies as heavy snow falls