As districts across South Central Wis. declare snow days, Portage schools embraces virtual learning

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s winter weather conditions closed schools throughout South Central Wisconsin, but while some students woke up to a snow day, the Portage Community School District’s virtual options allows students to continue learning regardless of weather conditions.

Portage Community School District District Administrator Joshua Sween said the district’s virtual learning days ensure education doesn’t get interrupted.

“We send every student home in the district with a Chromebook, and they have designated times where they jump on and they meet with their class, there’s designated times where there’s free time to meet with teachers individually.”

Sween said families and staff are given plenty of notice to ensure they have adequate time to prepare for a virtual learning day.

“For today’s virtual day we let families know yesterday at 11 o’clock in the morning that we were gonna be going to virtual, that gave families time to plan for where they were going to have their kids go as opposed to having to do that at 5:30, 6 o’clock in the morning,” Sween said. “Also allows the teachers to make sure that everything is set up and before our students leave, they have their technology, if that’s the mode that they’re gonna be using, they know what the schedule is.”

He said like many districts, the pandemic forced them to put time and effort into virtual learning.

“Given the circumstances I don’t like to throw away that option that we planned and put a lot of time and effort into and if we can utilize these virtual days to make it so that we don’t have to make up days at the end of the year. I would, I suggest that most people would rather have virtual learning day in February than to come another day in June.”

Community relations coordinator at DeForest School District Kathy Williams said snow days are a perk of learning in Wisconsin.

“We’re grateful that our community still supports us having those traditional snow days in our calendar because I think there’s nothing quite like the joy of waking up and watching the scroll on NBC15 and cheering for DeForest that we will see our district’s name on there,” she said.

Williams said their district has a different approach to managing winter weather.

“We do have two built in additional school days in our academic calendar every year that we can use without switching to virtual learning,” Williams said. “We always hope to not have to add additional days to the end of the school year, but we do have the option to move to virtual learning if that need does arise.”

Sween said if the Portage Community School District is unable to inform families about a virtual learning day the day before, students will then have a traditional snow day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.