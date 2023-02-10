First-time ice fishers take to Lake Mendota on snowy day

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison fishing team welcomed in first-time ice fishers Thursday. People from Arizona to Virginia reeled in the full Wisconsin winter experience.

“I’ve never done this before,” first-time ice fisher Danielle Powell said. “I’ve never even walked on a frozen lake before. I’m from Arizona, so this is all new to me.”

There’s a reason why the Arizona native is taking on this winter activity.

“This is like a bucket list thing for me,” Powell said. “This is one of the things I wanted to check off while I was here.”

Powell got the opportunity thanks to the UW-Madison fishing team hosting its ice fishing derby event.

“It’s really exciting,” UW-Madison fishing team community service coordinator Andrew Meyers said. “We’re just showing them a little bit of our life.”

The derby event is a part of the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival.

“We’re out here and we’re just teaching people how to ice fish,” Meyers said. “We’re just showing them the ropes, giving them equipment to do so, and a lot of these people haven’t been on the ice before, so it’s like a new thing for them.”

It’s a way to welcome those who haven’t experienced the winter fun with ones who have.

“Winter Carnival really brings together folks who love the outdoors and folks who are experiencing some of Wisconsin’s winter outdoor recreation for the first time, which is one of the best parts,” Wisconsin Union communications director Shauna Breneman said. “It really brings everyone together.”

The UW-Madison fishing team held its first ice fishing derby last year, marking the second year in a row.

