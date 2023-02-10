Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews.

FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers revealed Friday. Describing the event as “Janesville’s premier winter beer festival,” they noted that over 40 craft beers and more than 60 home brew beers will be available for attendees to try.

Anyone worried about calories is in luck. The festival will feature a race to burn a few of them off. And, it will likely only be ‘a few,’ because this is still a beer festival, the Lazy Man race, is only tenth-mile long. Additionally, there will be a spot for outdoor game play, a cornhole tournament with prizes, and a spot to make a pretzel necklace.

General admission tickets for the Feb. 25 event are available at the Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Janesville or online at https://www.downtownjanesville.com. They’ll run $55 a piece with VIP tickets running $110.

Flannelfest organizers listed some of the local brews that will be on hand that weekend:

Brewery Hometown Rock County Brewing Co. Janesville Gray Brewing Co. Janeville Hinterland Brewery Ashwaubenon Hop Yard Ale Works Appleton Gathering Place Brewing Co. Milwaukee Second Salem Brewing Co. Whitewater Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co. Elkhorn MobCraft Beer Milwaukee Hillsboro Brewing Co. Hillsboro Vintage Brewing Co. Madison Raised Grain Brewing Co. Waukesha Third Space Brewing Milwaukee Eagle Park Brewing Co. Madison Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. Decorah

