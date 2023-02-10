Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews.
FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers revealed Friday. Describing the event as “Janesville’s premier winter beer festival,” they noted that over 40 craft beers and more than 60 home brew beers will be available for attendees to try.
Anyone worried about calories is in luck. The festival will feature a race to burn a few of them off. And, it will likely only be ‘a few,’ because this is still a beer festival, the Lazy Man race, is only tenth-mile long. Additionally, there will be a spot for outdoor game play, a cornhole tournament with prizes, and a spot to make a pretzel necklace.
General admission tickets for the Feb. 25 event are available at the Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Janesville or online at https://www.downtownjanesville.com. They’ll run $55 a piece with VIP tickets running $110.
Flannelfest organizers listed some of the local brews that will be on hand that weekend:
|Brewery
|Hometown
|Rock County Brewing Co.
|Janesville
|Gray Brewing Co.
|Janeville
|Hinterland Brewery
|Ashwaubenon
|Hop Yard Ale Works
|Appleton
|Gathering Place Brewing Co.
|Milwaukee
|Second Salem Brewing Co.
|Whitewater
|Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
|Elkhorn
|MobCraft Beer
|Milwaukee
|Hillsboro Brewing Co.
|Hillsboro
|Vintage Brewing Co.
|Madison
|Raised Grain Brewing Co.
|Waukesha
|Third Space Brewing
|Milwaukee
|Eagle Park Brewing Co.
|Madison
|Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
|Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
|Decorah
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.