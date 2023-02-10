Great Looking Weekend Ahead

Warming Temperatures
Mild & Sunny
Mild & Sunny(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Cold Nights & Warm Afternoons
  • Melting Snow
  • Active Weather Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After an active week, it looks like we are headed into a beautiful stretch of weather that will carry us through the weekend and beyond! This will come with plentiful sunshine and a gradual warming trend each and every day. A wonderful opportunity to get outside and do some winter activities once again this weekend. While next week starts calm, Valentines Day will bring some changes in the form of rain showers. Additional active weather for the middle and end up the week is expected. Once again, we are on the line for rain and/or snow and that time frame will need to be watched closely for just what plays out.

Clear and cold tonight. Watch for refreezing as temperatures dip into the middle teens. Light westerly winds becoming southwesterly 3-5 mph. Sunny skies on Saturday with warmer temperatures into the upper 30s. Winds will pick up through the afternoon out of the southwest 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Clear Saturday night with potential refreezing as lows dip to the lower 20s.

Sunday looks like another beautiful day with sunshine and highs a bit warmer around 40 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Clear Sunday night and into the middle 20s. One more nice day Monday with sunshine and highs around 40 degrees. Perhaps a few more clouds by Monday night as lows dip back to the middle and upper 20s.

Our next disturbance arrives on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Highs will be unseasonably warm and into the middle 40s. Scattered showers will develop by late day and more so into the overnight hours. This will likely remain all rain as lows remain above freezing. Early rain Wednesday as a cold front slides through with cooler temperatures ahead of another disturbance.

This one looks to bring a wintry mix Thursday depending on track and temperatures. There is a lot of uncertainty with this time frame and the forecast should be monitored over the next couple of days.

