Lady Liberty returns to Lake Mendota this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival wraps up this weekend, but one of the biggest events of the week still has yet to take place.

Lady Liberty brings in lots of people to take pictures alongside the 30-foot-tall inflatable. Despite its size, it only takes seven minutes to inflate. You can catch a glimpse of Lady Liberty starting at 4 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

”We’re so honored to continue this fun, festive tradition that started back in 1979. So we brought it back in 2019 as a giant inflatable that’s made right here in the Midwest and we’re so excited to bring it back for another year,” Shauna Breneman, Communications Director for Wisconsin Union, said.

The rest of the weekend will include the first-ever freestyle snowboard and skiing competiton at the Memorial Union Terrace on Saturday at 3 p.m. If you want to compete, you can register start at 1 p.m. Ice skating will also be available. Free movies will take place indoors Friday night and Saturday.

On Sunday, the snowboard and skiing hill will transform into a sledding hill. You can bring your own sled.

“It’s such a special time in Wisconsin, February, we’re all getting a little bit of cabin fever but you know what we Wisconsinites we love our winters. So, it’s a special time to come out and this year we’re lucky enough to have some great snow and really just enjoy the outdoors and come together with the alumni community and friends and students,” McKenzie Zdrale, Managing Director of Enrichment Programs for the Wisconsin Alumni Association, said.

Along with Winter Carnival activities, The Wisconsin Alumni Association is hosting its 5th Annual Family Fun in Alumni Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will include both indoor and outdoor activities at the lakefront.

“It’s a free event. There’s something for everyone. It’s drop-in so you can come out and join us for an hour, you can make a day of it. Lots to offer throughout the lakefront with fun activities for everyone,” Zdrale said.

There will also be a performance by the UW Spirit Squad and UW Alumni Band members with a special appearance from Bucky Badger from 1 to 2 p.m.

