Madison-area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The storm that moved through the Madison area dumped heavy wet snow across Dane County, and crews anticipate working through the night Thursday into Friday morning to clear the streets.

“It’s never, ‘the snow is done, so we’re done plowing,’” said City of Middleton operations manager Brad Hopwood. “We’re hopeful to be done by two o’clock tomorrow morning, hopeful, that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen; we’ll be out until we get the job done.”

Hopwood said the full complement of nine trucks worked through the day Thursday, breaking for just a few hours before heading back out around 6 p.m., prepared for a long night of work. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. Even with equipment like big snowplows, the thick chop still slows down trucks, making for a laborious process.

“Snowfall as heavy as this is might take a little longer because, believe it or not, even for these trucks, that snow is pretty heavy,” said Hopwood. “If you think about it, you have the salt in the back too, and the wing plow, so that just adds to it.”

Monona snowplows are in for a long night of work too. Jeff Johnson, Deputy Director of Monona Public Works Department, says their six trucks will tackle the roads throughout the evening, returning for more work early Friday morning.

“I would remind everyone to be safe out there, and if you don’t have to go out there, don’t,” said Johnson. “Take your time; give the plows lots of extra room, but by tomorrow morning, things should be really good.”

Plow drivers also ask people to remember to give the trucks plenty of space on the roads and do not try to pass or cut off a snowplow as they work to push back the snow.

