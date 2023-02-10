Madison snow emergency extended for another night

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison’s snow emergency will extend for another night, the city’s streets division announced late Friday morning. That will mean alternate side parking will be in effect overnight, and drivers should park on the odd-numbered sides of the roads.

In its latest update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained the citywide plow effort wrapped up overnight, but teams are still deployed. At the time of his statement, shortly before 11 a.m., they were plowing areas covered by the alternate side parking rules in effect because of the snow emergency.

Elsewhere, plows were laying more salt and clearing leftover snow on the city’s main thoroughfares. They are also getting snow they could not reach previously because of parked cars and putting down sand in residential areas.

Romines added the snow was especially moist this time around and that means roads in many neighborhoods that were not salted could still be icy and slick.

Meanwhile, other members of the Streets Division are returning to collect the trash and recycling bins that remained after crews were forced to abandon their collection efforts during Thursday’s heavy snowfall. They planned to complete the typical Friday routes as well.

