NBC15 Diaper Drive set kick off to help families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One in three families currently struggle to afford an adequate supply of diapers, which is why NBC15 is teaming up with the Village Diaper Bank again this year.

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will run from Feb. 16 through Feb. 23, with a Diaper Drop-Off event and Online Matches from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the final day of the campaign.

There are two main ways to donate. Those interested can head out to multiple locations around the Madison area throughout the campaign to donate diapers, or submit donations online.

People can also wait until Feb. 23, our match day, and your donations will count even more. Generous sponsors will match dollars donated up to $43,000. Donors can also drive up to the Village Diaper Bank.

Thanks to the buying power of the Village Diaper Bank, it can buy $3 worth of diapers for every $1 donated.

Where to donate

Business name Street Address City Operating Hours Festival Foods 660 Hometown Cir Verona 5 a.m. - Midnight Festival Foods 810 E. Washington Ave Madison 5 a.m. - Midnight Hilldale- Indoor atrium outside of Macy’s 702 N. Midvale Blvd. Madison 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Icki Sticki- Verona 407 West Verona Ave. Verona Weekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Icki Sticki- Mt. Horeb 1225 Springdale St. Mount Horeb Weekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. One Community Bank 1836 Aurora St. Middleton 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. One Community Bank 5990 Hwy 51 McFarland 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. One Community Bank 1351 Water Wheel Dr. Waunakee 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. One Community Bank 733 N. Main St. Oregon 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. One Community Bank 2580 Ironwood Dr. Sun Prairie 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. One Community Bank 2401 Jackson St. Stoughton 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. JLA Architects 800 W. Broadway Suite 200 Monona Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Haumea: Yoga, Fitness, Massage, Chiropractic, Physical Therapy 908 Windsor St. Sun Prairie See website for hours haumeayoga.com

Previous Diaper Drives

The response from the community during last year’s campaign was overwhelming. During the second annual NBC15 Diaper Drive, $129,457 was raised through online donations and 113,259 diapers were donated.

THE VILLAGE DIAPER BANK

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will benefit the Village Diaper Bank, which distributes diapers to families in Dane and Green Counties.

Headquartered in Madison, the nonprofit was founded by Megan Sollenberger in Oct. 2018.

The Village Diaper Bank distributes more than 100,000 diapers per month to families in need.

The Village Diaper Bank (Leigh Mills/NBC15)

