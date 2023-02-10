NBC15 Diaper Drive set kick off to help families in need

NBC15 Diaper Drive 2023
NBC15 Diaper Drive 2023(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One in three families currently struggle to afford an adequate supply of diapers, which is why NBC15 is teaming up with the Village Diaper Bank again this year.

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will run from Feb. 16 through Feb. 23, with a Diaper Drop-Off event and Online Matches from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the final day of the campaign.

There are two main ways to donate. Those interested can head out to multiple locations around the Madison area throughout the campaign to donate diapers, or submit donations online.

People can also wait until Feb. 23, our match day, and your donations will count even more. Generous sponsors will match dollars donated up to $43,000. Donors can also drive up to the Village Diaper Bank.

Where to donate

Business nameStreet AddressCityOperating Hours
Festival Foods660 Hometown CirVerona5 a.m. - Midnight
Festival Foods810 E. Washington AveMadison5 a.m. - Midnight
Hilldale- Indoor atrium outside of Macy’s702 N. Midvale Blvd.Madison10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Icki Sticki- Verona407 West Verona Ave.VeronaWeekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Icki Sticki- Mt. Horeb1225 Springdale St.Mount HorebWeekdays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Weekends: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
One Community Bank1836 Aurora St.Middleton8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank5990 Hwy 51McFarland8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank1351 Water Wheel Dr.Waunakee8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank733 N. Main St.Oregon8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank2580 Ironwood Dr.Sun Prairie8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
One Community Bank2401 Jackson St.Stoughton8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
JLA Architects800 W. Broadway Suite 200MononaWeekdays: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Haumea: Yoga, Fitness, Massage, Chiropractic, Physical Therapy908 Windsor St.Sun PrairieSee website for hours haumeayoga.com

Previous Diaper Drives

The response from the community during last year’s campaign was overwhelming. During the second annual NBC15 Diaper Drive, $129,457 was raised through online donations and 113,259 diapers were donated.

THE VILLAGE DIAPER BANK

The NBC15 Diaper Drive will benefit the Village Diaper Bank, which distributes diapers to families in Dane and Green Counties.

Headquartered in Madison, the nonprofit was founded by Megan Sollenberger in Oct. 2018.

The Village Diaper Bank distributes more than 100,000 diapers per month to families in need.

The Village Diaper Bank
The Village Diaper Bank(Leigh Mills/NBC15)

