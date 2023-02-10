Plenty Of Sun Coming Our Way

Leftover snow will turn mushy

Sunny all weekend long

Next storm arriving Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!

After yesterday’s messy winter weather, we’re starting today much calmer. Plows did a great job to get the roads cleared before our morning commute today, but there are still some places on secondary and residential roads that had some of that slush freeze over. Today’s temperatures will begin in the upper teens and be heading up throughout the day under plenty of sun.

High pressure that will be moving in behind yesterday’s storms will mean continued clear skies into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs on Saturday reaching into the high 30s and Sunday near 40.

Next week the sunny and warm trend continues, but we’re tracking the next weather system that should arrive on Saturday evening, and this one will bring showers. Temperatures by then will be reaching the 40s, so no chance of any frozen precipitation in the forecast.

