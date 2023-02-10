Plenty Of Sun Coming Our Way

Temperatures are heading up
Wet weather expected for Tuesday night
Wet weather expected for Tuesday night(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Leftover snow will turn mushy
  • Sunny all weekend long
  • Next storm arriving Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!

After yesterday’s messy winter weather, we’re starting today much calmer.  Plows did a great job to get the roads cleared before our morning commute today, but there are still some places on secondary and residential roads that had some of that slush freeze over.  Today’s temperatures will begin in the upper teens and be heading up throughout the day under plenty of sun.

High pressure that will be moving in behind yesterday’s storms will mean continued clear skies into the weekend.  Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs on Saturday reaching into the high 30s and Sunday near 40.

Next week the sunny and warm trend continues, but we’re tracking the next weather system that should arrive on Saturday evening, and this one will bring showers.  Temperatures by then will be reaching the 40s, so no chance of any frozen precipitation in the forecast.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory for most of southern Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow Update
The latest projected snow totals for Feb. 9, 2023. Updated at 6:00 a.m.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A snowy day ahead
First Alert Day for Thursday 2/9
FIRST ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
Some will see more rain than snow
ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday