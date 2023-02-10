Study shows lighting system cuts risk of seniors falling in care facilities

A recent study found an LED lighting system cuts the risk of seniors falling in long-term care facilities by 43-percent.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent study found an LED lighting system cuts the risk of seniors falling in long-term care facilities by 43-percent.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Rod Heller of the Midwest Lighting Institute to talk more about the study.

The results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association. It was a two-year study that was conducted with Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

For more information, watch the full interview attached to this story. You can also visit www.midwestlightinginstitute.org.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle
A recent study found an LED lighting system cuts the risk of seniors falling in long-term care...
Study shows lighting system cuts risk of seniors falling in care facilities
Lady Liberty will return to Lake Mendota on Friday as part of the Wisconsin Winter Carnival.
Lady Liberty returns to Lake Mendota this weekend
DOJ: Minn. man arrested in 2005 sexual assault in Madison