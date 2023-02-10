Study shows lighting system cuts risk of seniors falling in care facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent study found an LED lighting system cuts the risk of seniors falling in long-term care facilities by 43-percent.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Rod Heller of the Midwest Lighting Institute to talk more about the study.

The results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association. It was a two-year study that was conducted with Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

For more information, watch the full interview attached to this story. You can also visit www.midwestlightinginstitute.org.

