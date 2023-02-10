Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week.

According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack.

Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning and decided to put up yellow barriers and a note in the parking spot where Fitzpatrick would usually arrive one hour before work every day.

Costco parking spot tribute (Marcus Aarsvold)

”It was such a shock to people. I just saw him Tuesday and then all of a sudden found out that he’s gone,” Obroslinski said. “He [Fitzpatrick] was always hustling to get what they needed no matter how tough the job was each day he was always there to take care of the customer.”

Obroslinski hopes people remember Fitzpatrick for his smile, hardworking spirit and adventurous side.

Mike Fitzpatrick (Family of Mike Fitzpatrick)

Customer Sally Nordenstrom said Fitzpatrick made grocery store trips less mundane, going above and beyond to help with groceries. He would also give her a hug and ask about her grandchildren.

”As soon as I walked into the store, the first thing I’d do was look around the store to see if I could find Mike,” she said. ”He was one of those people that you came into Costco and you just knew that your day was going to get better.”

Obroslinski said Fitzpatrick’s family thanked him for setting up the parking spot tribute. He hopes to leave the tribute up for at least one week.

