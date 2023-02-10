U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested a 20-year-old suspect Friday accused of shooting at a woman while she was sitting in her car last month in Madison.

Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect allegedly fired the weapon on Jan. 7 in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Madison’s east side. Police said at the time that the bullet passed by just inches of where the driver was sitting.

U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received a tip Friday, saying the suspect was in a home on the 300 block of Rethke Avenue. Officials recalled that they knocked, announced themselves and eventually spoke with other residents of the home, who denied knowing the suspect or where he was.

Authorities searched the home and found the suspect hiding underneath a bed on the building’s second floor. Officials arrested him and took him to the Dane County Jail. The suspect was wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the agency stated.

The suspect’s brother allegedly tried to block officers from searching the home, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was detained and cited for obstruction of justice.

Members of the task force included officers with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

A police report at the time of the shooting said that the victim and shooter knew each other, however the Madison Police Department did not indicate why the suspect may have fired. The woman was not injured, police added.

