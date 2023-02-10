U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle

53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested a 20-year-old suspect Friday accused of shooting at a woman while she was sitting in her car last month in Madison.

Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect allegedly fired the weapon on Jan. 7 in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Madison’s east side. Police said at the time that the bullet passed by just inches of where the driver was sitting.

U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received a tip Friday, saying the suspect was in a home on the 300 block of Rethke Avenue. Officials recalled that they knocked, announced themselves and eventually spoke with other residents of the home, who denied knowing the suspect or where he was.

Authorities searched the home and found the suspect hiding underneath a bed on the building’s second floor. Officials arrested him and took him to the Dane County Jail. The suspect was wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the agency stated.

The suspect’s brother allegedly tried to block officers from searching the home, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was detained and cited for obstruction of justice.

Members of the task force included officers with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

A police report at the time of the shooting said that the victim and shooter knew each other, however the Madison Police Department did not indicate why the suspect may have fired. The woman was not injured, police added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

Study shows lighting system cuts risk of seniors falling in care facilities
A recent study found an LED lighting system cuts the risk of seniors falling in long-term care...
Study shows lighting system cuts risk of seniors falling in care facilities
DOJ: Minn. man arrested in 2005 sexual assault in Madison
NBC15 Diaper Drive 2023
NBC15 Diaper Drive set kick off to help families in need