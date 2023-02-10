Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported.

According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.

The victim was not hurt and stayed on that block trying to get anyone near her to call police for help, the report noted. She told investigators her wallet and phone were in the bag at the time.

A K-9 unit was brought in and the police department is still reviewing digital evidence from the scene. Their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

A U.S. flag at half staff.
Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer
We'll start with showers toward the front of the week with some wintry mix and snow later
Plenty Of Sun Coming Our Way
A very sunny weekend ahead
A very sunny weekend ahead
University of Wisconsin-Madison fishing team
First-time ice fishers take to Lake Mendota on snowy day