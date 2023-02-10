Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported.

According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.

The victim was not hurt and stayed on that block trying to get anyone near her to call police for help, the report noted. She told investigators her wallet and phone were in the bag at the time.

A K-9 unit was brought in and the police department is still reviewing digital evidence from the scene. Their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

