31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday.

Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

The businesses in Wisconsin will be competing against dairy processors in 35 states.

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” Contest Manager Kirsten Strohmenger said.

The public can observe the preliminary rounds of judging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Feb. 21 and 22. It is free to attend and samples will be available. The champion will be announced at 2 p.m. on Feb 23, and it will be livestreamed.

Here is the full list of south central Wisconsin companies competing to tout the championship title:

Arena Cheese of Arena, Wisconsin

Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Portage, Wisconsin

Brunkow Cheese of Darlington, Wisconsin

Carr Valley Cheese of La Valle, Linden, and Mauston, Wisconsin

Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin

Cesar’s Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin

Chalet Cheese Cooperative of Monroe, Wisconsin

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo, Wisconsin

Dairyfood USA, Inc. of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin

Decatur Dairy, Inc. of Brodhead, Wisconsin

Emmi Roth USA of Monroe and Platteville, Wisconsin

Foremost Farms USA of Lancaster, Reedsburg, and Richland Center, Wisconsin

Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Hook’s Cheese Company of Mineral Point, Wisconsin

Kingston Creamery of Cambria, Wisconsin

Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe, Wisconsin

Kraft Heinz Company of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Lactalis USA of Belmont, Wisconsin

Landmark Creamery, LLC of Belleville, Wisconsin

Meister Cheese Company of Muscoda, Wisconsin

Mexican Cheese Producers of Darlington, Wisconsin

Milkhaus Dairy of Fennimore, Wisconsin

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. - Shullsburg Creamery of Shullsburg, Wisconsin

Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. of Shullsburg, Wisconsin

Saputo of Belmont, Lancaster, and Reedsburg, Wisconsin

Specialty Cheese Company of Reeseville, Wisconsin

Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville, Wisconsin

V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. of Arena and Browntown, Wisconsin

W&W Dairy of Monroe, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Cheese Group/Sabrosura Foods of Monroe and Monticello, Wisconsin

Zimmerman Cheese of South Wayne, Wisconsin

