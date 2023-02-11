31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday.
Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
The businesses in Wisconsin will be competing against dairy processors in 35 states.
“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” Contest Manager Kirsten Strohmenger said.
The public can observe the preliminary rounds of judging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Feb. 21 and 22. It is free to attend and samples will be available. The champion will be announced at 2 p.m. on Feb 23, and it will be livestreamed.
Here is the full list of south central Wisconsin companies competing to tout the championship title:
- Arena Cheese of Arena, Wisconsin
- Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Portage, Wisconsin
- Brunkow Cheese of Darlington, Wisconsin
- Carr Valley Cheese of La Valle, Linden, and Mauston, Wisconsin
- Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin
- Cesar’s Cheese of Plain, Wisconsin
- Chalet Cheese Cooperative of Monroe, Wisconsin
- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo, Wisconsin
- Dairyfood USA, Inc. of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin
- Decatur Dairy, Inc. of Brodhead, Wisconsin
- Emmi Roth USA of Monroe and Platteville, Wisconsin
- Foremost Farms USA of Lancaster, Reedsburg, and Richland Center, Wisconsin
- Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
- Hook’s Cheese Company of Mineral Point, Wisconsin
- Kingston Creamery of Cambria, Wisconsin
- Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe, Wisconsin
- Kraft Heinz Company of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
- Lactalis USA of Belmont, Wisconsin
- Landmark Creamery, LLC of Belleville, Wisconsin
- Meister Cheese Company of Muscoda, Wisconsin
- Mexican Cheese Producers of Darlington, Wisconsin
- Milkhaus Dairy of Fennimore, Wisconsin
- Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. - Shullsburg Creamery of Shullsburg, Wisconsin
- Roelli Cheese Co., Inc. of Shullsburg, Wisconsin
- Saputo of Belmont, Lancaster, and Reedsburg, Wisconsin
- Specialty Cheese Company of Reeseville, Wisconsin
- Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville, Wisconsin
- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. of Arena and Browntown, Wisconsin
- W&W Dairy of Monroe, Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Cheese Group/Sabrosura Foods of Monroe and Monticello, Wisconsin
- Zimmerman Cheese of South Wayne, Wisconsin
