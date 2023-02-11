Badger Ridge Middle School names new principal

(MGN Online)
By Kaleia Lawrence and Lauren Taillon
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger Ridge Middle School named a new principal after the school’s former principal was killed during a morning walk.

The Verona Area School District posted on its Facebook page that Dr. Love has four years of school administration experience, six years of education experience, and over a decade of professional work experience.

He has served as a middle school educator, a behavior support specialist, an instructional coach for educators, a middle school assistant principal, and an elementary school principal.

Officials with VASD say Dr. Love will collaborate with students, staff, and families to ensure that each student will reach their goals and will have fulfilling lives.

Dr. Love will start his position during this school year.

