Black representation in literature encourages different perspectives at Middleton school

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Representation matters especially within a child’s education, which is why one middle school says one of its goals is to encompass many identities with a purpose in their library.

The library in Kromrey Middle School is a quiet space with countless options. During Black History Month, the library put more of an emphasis on celebrating historical figures and leaders in the Black community.

Eighth grader Brycen Hoye says one of his favorite books is “The Hate U Give.” He says it is important his friends know about things that impact the Black community.

“You can learn more about it even though you don’t experience it, you know what it like is, so just learning about it,” said Hoye.

Sixth grader Avery Lickel says she likes learning from different people’s perspectives because they can be similar or the complete opposite.

“I just think that it’s really cool how people are in the books we read in the library and just how easy they are to access. I bet in other schools it isn’t as easy,” Lickell said.

Principal Dom Ricks says he wanted to be a comic book artist growing up but there is one thought that has stuck with him.

“One of my favorite metaphors is that every book is either a mirror or a window. It’s an opportunity to see yourself inside of it, or it’s an opportunity to look through the looking glass and see somebody else’s,” Ricks said.

Ricks says Black History Month is a time to acknowledge the sanitized parts of history and ignored Black narratives.

“It’s a wonderful validating experience for our students who maybe don’t have teachers that look like them, who maybe don’t see many people that look like them in roles like mine books are powerful that way,” Ricks said.

Ricks says over certain periods of time the literacy teachers and students give feedback on what books should stay or go.

