Dane Co. Humane Society helps shelters nationwide by taking in animals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society is stepping to help shelters and rescue groups across the country by assisting in the transfer dogs and cats.

Animal adoptions nationwide are slowing, which the Dane Co. Humane Society said has led to many shelters being over capacity. Some have started euthanizing animals due to space.

Over 60 dogs and cats arrived in Dane County Friday from five organizations in Louisiana. DCHS said that a rescue truck will bring the animals to the Dane Co. organization, as well as to Angel’s Wish in Verona, Fox Valley Humane Association in Appleton and Eau Claire Humane Society in Eau Claire.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is facilitating the pet transfer. Founder Cathy Bissell said they were grateful the Dane Co. Humane Society could open its doors for these animals.

“Transport is a lifeline for homeless pets as shelters throughout the nation struggle with overcrowding, lack of veterinary services, and staffing issues,” Bissell said.

DCHS already took in 15 dogs from a shelter in Alabama on Thursday morning. It will also take in 20 dogs from shelters in Texas and Oklahoma next week, as well as a dozen or so cats from Price County, Wisconsin.

