Dog who received cancer treatment at UW–Madison to be honored in Super Bowl ad

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A golden retriever whose story captured the hearts of Super Bowl viewers three years ago will be honored again this Sunday.

Scout’s story inspired animal lovers worldwide when his cancer treatment journey at the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine was highlighted in a commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl. Although Scout passed away later that year, his legacy will be honored again in a commercial during this year’s game.

Like the 2020 commercial, this year’s ad will help advance cancer treatments and technology at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. The school raised over $1 million since the original ad was shared.

Scout underwent cancer treatment at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. (University of Wisconsin–Madison)

With funding from the previous ad, UW Veterinary Care purchased a cutting-edge radiation therapy system. They are currently the only veterinary medical hospital to use the system, according to UW–Madison officials.

“With this technology, we can now treat tumors and spare healthy tissue with more confidence and accuracy, in addition to targeting tumors in areas of the body that we couldn’t previously,” head of UW Veterinary Care’s Radiation Oncology Service Lisa Forrest said.

The ad also helped fund research on hemangiosarcoma, an aggressive cancer that Scout battled. UW researchers will begin a clinical trial of a new anti-hemangiosarcoma vaccine this spring.

Scout will appear in an ad by WeatherTech. The company’s founder and CEO, David MacNeil, was part of Scout’s family.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.