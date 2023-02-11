Local radio talent to serve as grand marshal for Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pat Gallagher, a local radio talent, is set to be the grand marshal of Madison’s 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Gallagher, a Madison native, is currently the morning host on 106.7 WRIS The Resistance. He has previously served as the emcee of the parade, according to the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has a rich tradition in Madison, and we are looking forward to being back after the three-year hiatus,” event spokesperson and member of organizing committee Joe Herr said.

The parade is free and is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Beforehand, the Dane County Shamrock Club will raise an Irish flag in the Capitol Rotunda beforehand at noon, and a raffle drawing at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Mifflin Street will take place at 1:20 p.m.

The parade will travel counterclockwise around the Capitol Square before exiting at East Washington Avenue. Proceeds will go to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Gigi’s Playhouse-Madison and Logan’s Heart and Smiles.

