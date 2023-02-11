Madison man makes electric bike for winter biking

A Madison man commutes to work on his bike in any weather condition.
A Madison man commutes to work on his bike in any weather condition.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Madison, one man is making commuting to work a little easier, no matter the weather condition.

Dan Rodman bikes up to 75 miles a week to get to work at Madison College and back home and not much will stop him. Not even a February snowstorm.

”There aren’t many days when I won’t bike,” he said. “No, I don’t really consider myself a crazy biker. It was zero on the Monday morning last week and then it was about ten below on Tuesday morning and I biked both of those days!”

Rain or shine... Or snow.

“If there’s a little snow, that’s fine,” Rodman said.

He added an electric front wheel to his regular bike.

”The pedals power the back wheel and the motor powers the front wheel,” he said. “And that’s been a real benefit in the winter too because it’s all wheel drive now.”

Rodman said this is saving him money on gas and car repairs.

”I like that it’s affordable,” he said. “Just getting places and getting exercise.

Friday, Feb. 10 is International Winter Bike to Work Day.

