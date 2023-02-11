Panera’s $40 BAGuette purse sells out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This is not your mother’s bread bag.

To celebrate its new line of toasted sandwiches, Panera is selling foot-long BAGuettes, perfectly sized for a baguette on the go.

Featuring Panera’s bright green color and a metal “P” buckle, the bag sold for $39.50 plus tax. All 500 of the bags that were available for pre-sale have sold out.

For those still looking to secure the bag, Panera is hosting a drawing from Feb. 7 to Feb 13. MyPanera members who purchase all three Toasted Baguette sandwiches will be entered to win one a BAGuette.

