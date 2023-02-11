PHOTOS: Mercyhealth NICU babies gear up ahead of the Super Bowl

Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Super Bowl right around the corner, some of the littlest sports fans at a Rockford hospital are sporting spirit wear.

Babies at Mercyhealth’s neonatal intensive care unit at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside were adorned with adorable football accessories in preparation for the big game. One baby was really getting into the sport by holding a mini-football, all while a real football was positioned at its side.

Nikki Tourtillott, NICU transport coordinator, explained that getting the babies staying in the NICU dressed up helps families have a sense of normalcy while they’re there, as babies can sometimes stay there for several weeks and months.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

NewBridge Madison volunteers fill Little John’s absence
A Madison man commutes to work on his bike in any weather condition.
Madison man makes electric bike for winter biking
Babies in Mercyhealth’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Javon Bea...
NICU babies gear up for the Super Bowl
53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle