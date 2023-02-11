PHOTOS: Mercyhealth NICU babies gear up ahead of the Super Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Super Bowl right around the corner, some of the littlest sports fans at a Rockford hospital are sporting spirit wear.

Babies at Mercyhealth’s neonatal intensive care unit at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside were adorned with adorable football accessories in preparation for the big game. One baby was really getting into the sport by holding a mini-football, all while a real football was positioned at its side.

Nikki Tourtillott, NICU transport coordinator, explained that getting the babies staying in the NICU dressed up helps families have a sense of normalcy while they’re there, as babies can sometimes stay there for several weeks and months.

