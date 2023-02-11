Scams to watch out for this Valentine’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If someone recently broke your heart, you may be at a greater risk of being scammed, according to Wisconsin’s Better Business Bureau. Ahead of $26 billion in projected consumer spending for Valentine’s Day, Wisconsin’s Better Business Bureau offers up some advice for protecting your heart and your wallet.

Below are four of the most commonly reported scams the BBB receives during the season of love and some tips on avoiding them.

Romance scams

Scammers will exploit the heartbroken, offering sympathy in exchange for cash, according to the BBB. The Bureau says to be suspicious of a new online relationship if it moves very quickly or they ask for money.

Fake florist scam

For those trying to order last-minute flowers, be wary of businesses with no reviews or bad reviews, the BBB says. If you can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee or if the deal on the flowers is just “too good to be true,” the BBB recommends finding your flowers elsewhere.

Impostor websites

Be on the watch for fake dating websites and jewelry sellers, the BBB warns. It’s easy to take photos or logos from a legitimate website and repurpose them for scamming purposes. Missing contact info on the retailer’s site could be a red flag, according to the BBB. Customers are also advised to shop with a credit card because it is easier to dispute fraudulent charges with a credit card’s protections than with debit cards or gift cards.

Wrong number scam

If an unknown number texts you, you might be tempted to tell them they have the wrong number. The BBB recommends that you don’t. Scammers can “lure you” into a conversation and attempt to steal your personal information from there, according to the BBB.

If you experience or suspect a scam, BBB recommends stopping all contact with the source and blocking their accounts and phone number. You can report suspected scams at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

