Spring-like weeekend!

Sunny & low 40s this weekend

Rain chances on Valentine’s Day

Watching a larger system late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get outside and enjoy this weekend because it will be a beautiful one! Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy today, with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest.

With all this warmth, we’ll see a lot of our fresh snowpack melting away. Watch out for icy patches the next couple of mornings as temperatures will still be below freezing overnight.

Mild temps and sunshine continue into the start of the workweek, but clouds return ahead of our next system on Tuesday. Low pressure will sweep by to our north, putting us in the warm sector of this system. While that’s good news for the roads, it will be a soggy and somewhat gloomy Valentine’s Day with scattered showers throughout the day.

We will be keeping a close eye on another system that looks to take aim at the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. There’s still a lot unknown about this system: the path it will take, how much moisture it will have, and how warm or cold temperatures will be. This is something you should keep an eye on as well, as it’s looking likely that we’ll see at least some sort of precip from this system but at this point, it’s hard to say how large or small the impacts will be.

