Unattended cooking caused apartment fire on Madison’s south side, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department believes that unattended cooking was the cause of a fire at a Madison apartment Friday.

As firefighters were on their way to the 1000 block of Moorland Road around 4:10 p.m. for a fire alarm going off, a resident from the building called to say that there was a stove on fire. The flames had spread to the cabinets and ceiling of the caller’s unit, and even though the resident used a fire extinguisher, he said the fire was still not fully out.

Firefighters determined from the resident that he was frying food on the stove and stepped away to go into a bedroom in the back of the apartment. He heard the smoke alarm going off and came back to the kitchen to find a fire on the stove. MFD did not indicate how long the man had stepped away from the stove.

The resident told his family to evacuate and grabbed the fire extinguisher to try and put out the fire. After using the fire extinguisher, the man shut the doors of the apartment and left.

When firefighters arrived to the apartment, they reported that smoke came out of the unit when they opened the door. Crews found that the fire to the kitchen cabinets was still smoldering, so they used a water can to cool those spots down. Firefighters also took the cabinet doors outside and placed them in the snow to put out the flames completely.

The fire department estimates that the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the two adults, one child and a dog, who were displaced by the fire.

