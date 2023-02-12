Back To Back Storms coming this week

Sunny and mild weather begins the week

Showers begin later on Tuesday

Snow, possibly heavy for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was another beautiful and sunny day across here in southern Wisconsin. We easily saw our temperatures reach into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows on Monday will come down into the mid to upper 20s. Then expect much of the same for Monday with a lot so sun and warmth, highs should raise into the upper 40s.

Tuesday afternoon we’ll be tracking our next weather maker into our area. This will be an area of low pressure developing to the southwest and then tracking into the Midwest. We’ll see increasing clouds all day on Tuesday, then showers will begin during the afternoon and stay with us through the evening. Right now rainfall accumulations are looking minimal with none of us seeing more than 1/2″.

It will be another warm day on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, then beginning Thursday morning a second storm will track through. This one is expected to track further south, keeping us in the colder section of the low. Precipitation will mostly be snow that will begin in the morning and continue into the evening. We will continue to watch for any changes in the forecast models, but there is a likelihood that we will need to declare Thursday as a First Alert Weather day because of some heavy snow that could spread across our area.

The sun is looking to make a comeback for the end of the week and next weekend, with Saturday and Sunday temperatures back in the 40s.

