Back-to-back systems this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll be a fan of today’s as well! More sunshine for Sunday with temperatures back in the mid-40s for most of southern Wisconsin. The main differences between today and yesterday will be lighter winds, and clouds starting to build in during the evening hours.

We’ll have overcast skies tonight, with temps in the upper 20s. Monday will start off with clouds, but high pressure moving just to our south will help clear them out pretty quickly. Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 40s through at least Wednesday.

With all of that warm air in place, that means our precip chance on Tuesday will be in the form of rain. Scattered showers look to move in for the second half of Valentine’s Day, with around a half-inch of accumulation expected for most of the region.

Tuesday is the first of two systems that we’re watching this week. The second will arrive on Thursday and could bring a very similar setup to what we just saw this past Thursday: rain for some, snow for others with a dividing line of sleet/freezing rain. This will again be very dependent on how far north or south this system shifts, and how much energy it carries with it.

No First Alert Day for Thursday at this time, but that’s something we’ll watch for as we become more confident in how this situation will play out.

