Badger hockey takes down No. 1 Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Men’s Hockey team scored three-straight goals in front of a season-high 11,075 fans at the Kohl Center to take down No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1 on Saturday.

After giving up a goal late in the first period, the Badgers responded with 21 seconds remaining in the first period. Freshman Cruz Lucius beat goaltender Justen Close on his blocker side with a backhand wrist shot to tie the game at one.

Cruzin' into the 2nd period tied 1-1 😎



Lucius connects with De St.Phalle to sneak one past the Gophers 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tZd9x7qTIk — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 11, 2023

The Badgers first lead of the game came 10:17 into the second period. Sophomore defenseman Daniel Laatsch scored his first goal of the season on a rebound from Jack Horbach’s shot to make it 2-1 Wisconsin.

Daniel Laatsch gets his first of the season!



🍎: Horbach, Bantle pic.twitter.com/6Lwik42dao — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 12, 2023

Shortly after the Gophers tied the game up 2-2 but the goal was called back for too many men on the ice.

Carson Bantle extended the Badgers lead 3-1 at 14:09 in the second period. Corson Ceulemans passed the puck up to Horbach as he made his way through the neutral zone and crossed the Gophers’ blue line. He pulled up and passed across the zone to Bantle who found the back of the net to put the Badgers ahead 3-1.

"WOOOOOOOO!"

- Carson Bantle, probably



🍎: Horbach, Ceulemans pic.twitter.com/PqCkeCtgrj — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 12, 2023

Badgers’ goaltender Kyle McClellan tallied 32 saves, and stopped all 14 shots in the third period to secure Wisconsin’s 3-1 win.

Up next the Badgers continue their homestand on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, with a-two game conference series against Michigan State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

