Badgers comeback to defeat Gophers 7-5

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMTV) - The No. 8 Badgers would score four-straight unanswered goals to get the 7-5 comeback win over No. 3 Minnesota.

ROLL BADGE ‼️🦡



No. 8 Wisconsin scored 7️⃣ goals in 30 minutes to defeat No. 3 Minnesota, 7-5. #NCAAHockey x 📸 @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/NVfQQsuK5B — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 12, 2023

After trailing 2-0 late in the second period, freshman Claire Enright opened up scoring for the Badgers to get them on the board with 9:17 left in the second.

We will file this under things we love to see pic.twitter.com/VqQcDhDSre — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 12, 2023

The freshman continue to show up big on Saturday night for the Badgers, Laila Edwards tied the game with a power play goal with 3:23 left in the second. With less than a minute to go in the second, the rookies keep rolling, Kirsten Simms buried a puck to give Wisconsin their first lead of the night, 3-2. The Gophers challenged the goal for offsides and were unsuccessful.

Rookies are coming up big in the #BorderBattle tonight! pic.twitter.com/mokImMI6i0 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 12, 2023

Another goal by a Badger rookie! pic.twitter.com/A8eeNPeyYG — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 12, 2023

Simms would score again with 14:26 left in the third to extend Wisconsin’s lead 4-2.

Gophers tied it up at 4-4 with 11:18 remaining in the third, and another Wisconsin freshman would respond with a goal. Caroline Harvey scored the go ahead goal with 3:34 left in the third to make it 5-4 Wisconsin. The Badgers’ first five goals of the night were all scored by freshman.

Casey O’Brien and Jesse Compher added on two more goals in the third to secure the Badgers’ win 7-5.

Wisconsin scored all seven of their goals in 30 minutes to surge ahead and take down Minnesota.

Up next: The Badgers take on No. 1 Ohio State next weekend at La Bahn Arena. Puck drop for game one is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday in Madison.

