Badgers outlast Minnesota in OT, 76-70

Wisconsin gets the sweep over the Gophers on the road.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s basketball team beat Minnesota in overtime 76-70 at Williams Arena on Saturday.

The Badgers outscored the Gophers 11-5 in overtime to surge ahead and pickup their third conference win of the season.

Three Badgers scored in double-digits, led by Julie Pospisilova with 22 points followed by Brooke Schramek with 20 and Maty Wilke with 11.

The Badgers shot an impressive 87 percent from the line, making 20/23 free throws.

Up next the Badgers travel to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15.

