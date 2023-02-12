Dog lovers gather at Madison bar and restaurant to watch Puppy Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not everyone watches the Super Bowl for the football, some watch for the puppies!

Madison restaurant and bar Bierock has hosted a Puppy Bowl watch party for the last five years and all for a good cause. In addition to 10% of their sales, the north side bar is donating one dollar to the Dane County Humane Society for every Pippen Bierock they sell this week. The blueberry pie themed drink is named after a beloved dog of the restaurant who passed away, who owners of Bierock say loved blueberries.

Though customers aren’t allowed to bring their own four-legged friends to the gathering, the restaurant featured other fitting treats, including a Chocolate Lab Porter by Wisconsin Brewing Company and cocktails such as the Greyhound and Salty Dog.

Dog lover Karen Schreier said she and her family keep the TV on during Super Bowl Sunday, but not for football.

“Not so much the Super Bowl but the Puppy Bowl,” Schreier said. “I probably won’t watch the football game, but we’re here for the Puppy Bowl. This is sort of our neighborhood bar/restaurant. . I mean, coming here makes it very easy to donate and we love the food and the people here and couldn’t be happier.”

The restaurant said they will put the game on after the Puppy Bowl so attendees can also watch the NFL crown their new champion.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.