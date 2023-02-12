Garage catches fire on Raven Road in Portage
Feb. 11, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A garage caught fire Saturday night, according to Columbia County Dispatch.
Several jurisdictions responded to the fire, the dispatch confirmed. As of 9:17 p.m., crew was still responding on the scene, the Columbia Dispatch said.
The dispatch says there are no confirmed injuries and the extent of damage is currently unknown.
This is a developing story.
