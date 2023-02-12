Garage catches fire on Raven Road in Portage

(Storyblocks)
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A garage caught fire Saturday night, according to Columbia County Dispatch.

Several jurisdictions responded to the fire, the dispatch confirmed. As of 9:17 p.m., crew was still responding on the scene, the Columbia Dispatch said.

The dispatch says there are no confirmed injuries and the extent of damage is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Badger hockey takes down No. 1 Minnesota
Election officials test ballot machines ahead of Spring Primary
Election officials test machines
Election officials test ballot machines ahead of elections
FLORAL SHOP PREPARES FOR TUESDAY
Madison floral shop prepares ahead of Valentine’s Day