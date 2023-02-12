High speed police chase ends in Monona Saturday night

(Christopher Lee)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials continue to investigate a high speed chase that ended in Monona Saturday night.

The Monona Police Department confirmed three suspects were taken into custody without incident after the high-speed chase.

Police did not have any more information to share but said a press release may be coming soon.

This is a developing story.

