High speed police chase ends in Monona Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials continue to investigate a high speed chase that ended in Monona Saturday night.

The Monona Police Department confirmed three suspects were taken into custody without incident after the high-speed chase.

Police did not have any more information to share but said a press release may be coming soon.

This is a developing story.

