Madison floral shop looks forward to busy Valentine’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Valentine’s Day is just three days away and love is in the air! Though a busy time for many area businesses, one Madison floral shop looks forward to the holiday.

The owners of Naly’s Floral Shop on Madison’s north side said the holiday is an opportunity for them to interact with their loyal customers.

“Some new faces around here too. The northside has definitely been developing, so we’ve been seeing a lot of new residents that has moved around this area, so it’s been nice to meet them too,’ said owner Naly Jasengnou.

Jasengnou said business was booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, but orders were placed by phone or online before getting delivered to customers, and now Jasengnou and her husband Tou Lor can now see the smiles on their customer’s faces.

The owners said shoppers seem more prepared this year and this helps florists do their jobs more efficiently.

“This year’s Valentine’s Day it seems everybody are a little bit more prepared with ordering flowers and it gives us an opportunity to get ourselves ready too and to know how much workload we’re gonna have. We really appreciate that,” Lor said.

While the shop has reached its maximum number of Valentine’s Day orders, it will be open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any last minute requests, though owners note options may be limited.

