Ski jumpers as young as 5 participate in Middleton tournament

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ski jumpers from across the Midwest gathered at Blackhawk Ski Club Sunday for some friendly competition.

Jumpers as young as five-years-old hit the slopes during the 76th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament. According to the ski club, ski jumping is a year-round sport stating that all of Blackhawk’s ski jumps have plastic mats and steel track for training in the non-snow months.

Nine-year-old Ophelia said she has been jumping since age four, and while it wasn’t her decision to begin the sport, she is happy to be competing.

“I don’t know, my parents were like, ‘try something new, let’s ski!’ Then I just kept doing it because you can always learn new things so they just kept me doing it.”

Ophelia said it was her first year on some of the bigger jumps. She encourages others to try the sport out for themselves.

“I would say, it’s a great experience, the coaches are super nice, they make things fun, and I like that. So I would definitely do it.”

Participants at the Sunday tournament competed in the eight, 18 and 30-meter jumps.

