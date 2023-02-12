Sunny Days Ahead

Sunny and mild through the rest of the beginning

Showers arrive Tuesday night

Snow likely for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a beautiful Saturday we had!!!

The morning started out a little chilly, but with plenty of sunshine, we easily reached the lower 40s. While it was a gorgeous day out there, the slush reemerged as the day warmed. Eventually, through this week we’ll see lots of that snow melt.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather and tomorrow and Monday are looking like great days with plenty of sun and temperatures.

Beginning later on Tuesday, we’ll be tracking 1 of two storms for the week. Tuesday night’s storm will begin after sunset and stay with us through Wednesday morning. Temperatures in our area on Tuesday will be reaching the middle 40s, which will be too warm for us to receive anything other than rain.

Then beginning Thursday morning we’ll be tracking storm number two. As of right now, this storm looks like it will track a bit south of the previous storm which will mean we’ll be in the northern sector and the colder sector. Any precipitation with this storm will likely be snow.

The trail of heavy snow left by Wednesday's Storm as seen on visible satellite imagery (WMTV NBC15)

