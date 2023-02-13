Butch Vig’s Garbage & Noel Gallagher coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Butch Vig is coming home again and he’s bringing his hit band – as well as co-leader of one of 90′s rock – with him. This summer, Breese Stevens will host Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will co-headline a show at Forward Madison’s home field, organizers announced.

The tour pulls into the Wisconsin capital on June 28, with Metric serving as the opening act, according to the LiveNation release. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, Five 17.

When announcing Garbage would hit the road again for their first tour since 2021, organizers quoted Consequence’s review, “Once the curtain dropped, Garbage whipped the fans in the pit to a frenzy… Garbage proved they are going 20 years strong, and their legacy demands closer observation.”

Garbage’s last tour was in support of its seventh album, No Gods No Masters. This tour could promise to offer never-before heard tracks as the band, which was best known for the grunge-era hits Stupid Girl and Only Happens When It Rains, is back in the studio working on number eight.

Gallagher, who along with his brother Liam, were the driving force behind Oasis, which packed the mid-nineties with a string of hits, including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall, and Live Forever.

Vig had performed in Madison just last month for a concert to benefit Joey’s Song, a foundation that raises money and awareness for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs. He and Charlie Berens were among the close to 60 artists who are performing in honor of Joey Gomoll, a 4-year-old boy who passed away after suffering from a rare form of epilepsy.

