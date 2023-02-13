Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night.
The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off.
Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any other details.
This is a developing story.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.