Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night.

The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off.

Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any other details.

This is a developing story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.