Crash knocks over truck carrying 41 cows near Green Bay

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A cattle hauler carrying 41 cows fell onto its side after a crash just outside Green Bay Monday morning.

The crash involved the cattle hauler and a personal vehicle at Lime Kiln and Verlin roads at about 6:45 a.m., near the JBS plant. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says it arrived to find the tractor-trailer overturned and blocking the intersection, and a power pole struck.

The truck was carrying 41 cows. One died.

One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. We don’t have information about them or their condition.

Animal experts and animal trailers were brought to the scene while firefighters made three large cuts in the trailer to get the cows out. It took over two hours to safely remove all of the cows.

GBMFD says power was knocked out for a few hours until Wisconsin Public Service could get in and complete repairs.

The fire department says the response involved Crosby Heavy Duty Wrecker Service, local agriculture-animal experts, Village of Bellevue Department of Public Works, Brown County Highway Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and WPS.

