Madison College art exhibit celebrates, honors black women

Madison College's Protecting the Black Woman art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 28.
Madison College's Protecting the Black Woman art exhibit will be on display until Feb. 28.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For the duration of February, Madison College’s Truax Campus is showcasing an art exhibit featuring, honoring and celebrating the work of Black women.

This year’s theme is ‘Protecting the Black Woman’, an exhibit put together by the college’s Black Women Affinity group which is comprised of faculty and staff.

The second annual show celebrates Black History Month and honors one of their members who lost her life during the height of the pandemic.

One of the gallery’s selected artists, Desere Mayo joins The Morning Show Monday, to detail her work in the showcase.

The exhibit will remain open through Black History Month from 8a.m. to 4p.m. at Madison College’s gallery at Truax.

The art exhibit also includes 18 photo portraits of BWAG members with statements about what this year’s theme means to them.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Inmate Who Died In Rock Co. Jail Identified
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
The Bed Bath & Beyond on Madison's far east side will close in the near future, the company...
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Across large swathes of Turkiye and Syria, people are still stuck in rubble nearly a week after...
Doctor in Turkiye describes horrific conditions caused by the earthquake