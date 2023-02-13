Madison College art exhibit celebrates, honors black women

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For the duration of February, Madison College’s Truax Campus is showcasing an art exhibit featuring, honoring and celebrating the work of Black women.

This year’s theme is ‘Protecting the Black Woman’, an exhibit put together by the college’s Black Women Affinity group which is comprised of faculty and staff.

The second annual show celebrates Black History Month and honors one of their members who lost her life during the height of the pandemic.

One of the gallery’s selected artists, Desere Mayo joins The Morning Show Monday, to detail her work in the showcase.

The exhibit will remain open through Black History Month from 8a.m. to 4p.m. at Madison College’s gallery at Truax.

The art exhibit also includes 18 photo portraits of BWAG members with statements about what this year’s theme means to them.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.