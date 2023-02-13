Madison minster grows hair out to donate

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A minister in Madison has been growing his hair out for the last 18 months, and it’s not just for looks.

Adam Tomlinson, a minister at Westwood Christian Church, cut his nearly 12 inches of hair off on Sunday after church service to donate it.

“I grew up always wanting to grow my hair out long. Never had a good reason to do it. And really didn’t have the commitment it took to grow it out that long,” Tomlinson said.

He is donating his hair to honor his mother-in-law who lost all of her hair to chemotherapy during her battle with breast cancer a year ago.

Tomlinson’s wife, Lauren, their two sons and some of the church members took turns cutting his hair.

“You know if something like growing my hair for 12 inches and cutting it off can be something that is a bright light of the world kind of moment to somebody, that’s something I want to be a part of and it’s exciting to think about encouraging other people to consider doing those things as well,” Tomlinson said. “It didn’t feel bad cutting it because I grew it out with the purpose of cutting it eventually. Knowing that that was the plan. Knowing that the goal was for somebody to get my hair made into a wig so that they can not have to deal with feeling insecure about themselves and those kinds of things.”

Tomlinson said the support from the church has been great.

“It probably goes without saying for some people, a long-haired pastor is kind of a weird thing. Like ‘wait, what is this?’” he said.

Tomlinson’s hair will be donated to “Hair We Share,” an organization that makes hair donations into wigs for people experiencing hair loss.

Members of the church helped raise money that will be donated to cover the cost of making the wig for the person who receives it.

“It’s a really cool thing to think about something as easy as growing hair. We can do it without thinking about it, right? It’s really interesting to think about making a decision like that that could perhaps be the bright spot in somebody’s life,” Tomlinson said. “Of course, my hope is that there is some red head kid or person out there who, not a lot of red heads donate hair, and so my hope is that somebody is able to get a wig close to their natural hair color.”

Tomlinson said he will do this again in the future, but for now he’s going to enjoy his short hair. His wife will also enjoy it too.

