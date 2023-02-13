Middleton PD ends investigation into high school football program, no arrests made

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department’s investigation into allegations of harassment within the city’s high school football program has been closed, it announced Monday, with no arrests being made.

The Middleton Police Department said it has forwarded the case to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office to review. If any more information is brought forward, authorities will continue to investigate the case.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District officials said last week that separate from the police investigation, the district was prepared to hold anyone accountable to school-based and athletic code expectations. District spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said Monday that the district investigation is still underway and will be ongoing for the “next several weeks.”

MCPASD officials confirmed on Jan. 27 that it was investigating allegations of harassment within the high school football program. The police department released its own statement later that day, saying it was investigating allegations of misconduct between students in the football program.

On the same day, a district spokesperson stated that head football coach and business teacher Jason Pertzborn had resigned from the district, citing personal reasons. It is not clear if this resignation was related to the investigation.

Anyone who had additional information regarding these allegations was asked to call Middleton PD at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit a tip anonymously online.

