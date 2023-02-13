MPD: Madison homeowner “spooked” after finding stranger inside their porch

(KCTV5 News)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a 43-year-old man after he “spooked” a homeowner by entering his screened-in porch early Monday morning.

MPD officers were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of E. Mifflin St. shortly after midnight Monday.

The suspect told officers he was “trying to get home,” and he allegedly appeared under the influence of drugs. The homeowner’s family was home at the time, but the suspect never entered the main part of the house, according to officials.

The 43-year-old Madison man was arrested for criminal trespass to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and a probation warning. Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

