NBC15 Diaper Drive kicks off this week

NBC15 is once again teaming up with the Village Diaper Bank to launch our third annual Diaper Drive this Thursday.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One in three families struggles to afford enough diapers for their children.

It’s why NBC15 is once again teaming up with the Village Diaper Bank to launch our third annual Diaper Drive this Thursday.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the Diaper Bank’s founder Megan Sollenberger to talk about this year’s drive. You can watch the full interview attached to this story.

For a full list of drop off locations and the link to donate online, visit www.nbc15.com/diapers.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

