Noodles & Company set to open first Beaver Dam location

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaver Dam is set to get its first Noodle’s & Company location this week.

The company revealed Monday that the new location is opening on Wednesday. It will be located at 100 Frances Ln, Suite E, in Beaver Dam.

Among different noodle dishes, including Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Three-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto and Zoodles, guests can also enjoy salads and deserts.

There are 53 locations total in Wisconsin, including the new Beaver Dam spot. Madison’s State Street location was the second location the company ever opened.

