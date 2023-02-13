One man dies in Fitchburg crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – One person died Sunday evening when his SUV rolled during a crash in Fitchburg.

According to the Fitchburg Police Dept., the single-vehicle crash happened along Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main. When officers arrived around 7:20 p.m., people who saw the crash happen were trying to save his life. When emergency personnel got there, they took over and rushed him to the hospital, where the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead, the report continued.

The police department’s statement did not indicate what caused the crash. It noted that the man was the only person in the SUV and no other vehicles were involved.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner will release the man’s name at a later time, the police department noted.

The wreck led to the closure of Fish Hatchery Road between McKee Road and Caddis Bend until nearly midnight.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.