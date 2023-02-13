One more day of sunny skies

Sunny & mid-40s Monday

Rain moves in on Tuesday

Second system arrives Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve made it to our fourth sunny day in a row- our longest stretch of sunshine since November! Unfortunately, we won’t be pushing that streak to 5 days as our next system will move in tomorrow.

For Monday you can expect temperatures back in the mid-40s with clear skies and winds from 5-10 mph out of the west-southwest. Low pressure will move in from the west, increasing our cloud cover through Tuesday morning before the rain finally arrives after the noon hour.

Scattered showers will last through the evening and overnight, with a few sprinkles possible for very early Wednesday morning. The daytime hours on Wednesday will be quiet but cloudy, with highs in the lower 40s. Our break from the precip doesn’t last long, as our second system of the week will begin to move in late Wednesday night.

Another low-pressure system moves out of the four corners region and into the Midwest, and it looks like the center of it will track just to our south over Chicago. That simplifies the forecast for us: it means a lower chance of rain/snow mixing and a higher chance of just snow. Scattered snow will likely linger through a good portion of Thursday before moving out by Friday morning.

It’s too soon to talk totals with that system, and of course, the track could still shift north or south and alter the forecast.

Cooler temps to end the week: we’ll be in the 20s Thursday and Friday but will warm quickly back to the upper 30s by Saturday.

