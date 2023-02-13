Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side
Inmate Who Died In Rock Co. Jail Identified
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power
Silver Alert: Man missing in Milwaukee County
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee Co. man
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions